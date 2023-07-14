Embedded Computing Design

Protect Your ChatGPT Generated Code From Attacks

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 14, 2023

Image Credit: Checkmarx

Atlanta, Georgia. "We're already seeing new attacks against GenAI solutions, including 'AI hallucinations' and prompt injections, and the OWASP Foundation has already published the first draft of the OWASP Top 10 list for LLMs," said Ori Bendet, VP of Product Management at Checkmarx.

How can you prevent attacks against ChatGPT generated code? Well, Checkmarx released its CheckAI Plugin for ChatGPT giving engineers a different layer of protection from open-sourced code vulnerabilities. The CheckAI Plugin for ChatGPT is available as part of the ChatGPT plugins beta available to all ChatGPT Plus users.

Highlights:

  • Scan generated code within the ChatGPT interface
  • Real-time feedback on alerts or validation
  • Protection against nefarious open-source packages

"Nothing more perfectly represents the decision-making tension faced by CISOs than the existence of both significant opportunities and new vulnerabilities presented by open source and GenAI-generated code," said Sandeep Johri, CEO at Checkmarx, “With CheckAI, CISOs can rest assured that the superior developer experience will ensure that AppSec standards are met while accelerating applications' time-to-delivery."

CheckAI is ideal for situations involving IaC validations and API validations, with more in the coming future.

For more information on early access, visit this page.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

