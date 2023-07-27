SecurityHQ Collabs with Pylones Hellas

Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

July 27, 2023

SecurityHQ is partnering with Pylones Hellas to deliver Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Security Operation Center as a Service (SOCaaS), Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS), and Penetration Testing (PT) to Pylones Hellas’s clients.

Emmanuel Netos, CEO of Pylones Hellas had this to offer, “Our goal is to lift the burden of day-to-day operations for our clients through continuous risk assessment, result analysis, reporting, and communication. We aim to provide them with advice on future preventive actions they should take and, at the end of the day, allow them to focus seamlessly on the development of their core business activities.”

  • MDR: full digital environment visibility allowing quick identification of identified vulnerabilities while addressing and defending the systems and data
  • SOCaaS: specialized team support for continuous monitoring and discovery of cyber events including recommendations for action to begin
  • VMaaS: reports critical patches and supports constant reporting and management of security updates
  • PT: in network vulnerabilities are found by utilizing penetration testing for real-world cyber attacks

"SecurityHQ is very excited to be partnering with Pylones Hellas. From both a technical and strategic standpoint we are extremely well aligned, and both consider technical excellence as an absolute must. SecurityHQ already has several customers in Greece, and expanding our reach in the Greek market with Pylones Hellas is a fantastic and natural progression," said Mr Feras Tappuni, CEO, SecurityHQ.

For more information visit securityhq.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

