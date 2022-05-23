embedded world 2022: Rohde & Schwarz

Image Provided by Rohde & Schwarz Visit us in Hall 4, booth 218, at embedded World 2022 in Nuremberg and check out the innovative solutions from Rohde & Schwarz. We look forward to your visit.

Test & measurement for embedded systems

Numerous applications for example in vehicles, communication devices, industrial controllers and medical equipment use embedded systems that have high reliability, energy efficiency, electromagnetic compatibility and security requirements.

At embedded world, Rohde & Schwarz presents innovative solutions for testing the properties of electronic systems. Examples include measurements on fast digital interfaces, power electronics, wireless modules and searching for electromagnetic interference on PCBs. For automotive applications, automotive Ethernet measurements and the simulation of battery cells for testing 48 V battery management systems are demonstrated.

Digital design and interface testing

High speed digital interfaces are at the core of all electronic designs. Increasing data rates and growing integration density create new challenges for designs at the IC, board and system level. Find out at embedded world all about our powerful tools for system verification and debugging as well as compliance testing for signal integrity on interfaces, PCBs and interconnections.

On display:

TDR / TDT analysis with a real-time oscilloscope

HDMI compliance testing and debugging

PCIe 5.0 interconnect test

Power rail and PDN impedance measurements

Embedded power testing

The performance of embedded power electronics and power supplies as well as stable and clean power rail signals are the basis for reliable performance of electronic devices. An important task is to measure the current consumption of IoT devices in all phases and during transitions, e.g. from sleep to active mode. Discuss with our T&M experts ways to improve the performance of your embedded design.

On display:

Stability analysis and power integrity test

IoT Power consumption testing & battery simulation

LCR component testing

Automotive Ethernet and BMS testing

Developments in ADAS, infotainment and 5G are driving up automotive data rates and Ethernet is now the de-facto technology for In-Vehicle Networks. However, as data-rates increase, it becomes increasingly important to ensure the performance and interoperability of cables and components. Testing against industry standards such as OPEN Alliance, is a critical step that a manufacturer must take before the product is released. We will also be showing the latest solutions for Battery Management System testing.

On display:

Compliance tests for automotive Ethernet (100BASE-T1, 1000BASE-T1, 2.5GBASE-T1, MultiGigBASE-T1)

Automotive Ethernet component 1000Base-T1 TC9 measurements

Battery cell simulation for testing battery management systems

Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) testing

Bluetooth® LE with its extremely low power consumption, very fast pairing and worldwide use of the 2.4 GHz band addresses many applications requiring short-range, low-power data connectivity. Be sure not to miss a demonstration at embedded world of our wireless connectivity tester covering Bluetooth® Classic and Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) testing in signaling and non-signaling mode.

On display:

Introduction of world’s first radio Bluetooth LE OTA test mode

Design with EMI in mind

A significant number of products fail EMC compliance testing the first time. Every day spent debugging, isolating and correcting the EMI problem increases the time to market. To address these challenges, it makes sense to perform EMI tests during the product design cycle. Find out how to tackle possible EMC issues in the design phase.

On display: