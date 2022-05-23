embedded world 2022: Rohde & Schwarz
May 23, 2022
Press Release
Visit us in Hall 4, booth 218, at embedded World 2022 in Nuremberg and check out the innovative solutions from Rohde & Schwarz. We look forward to your visit.
Test & measurement for embedded systems
Numerous applications for example in vehicles, communication devices, industrial controllers and medical equipment use embedded systems that have high reliability, energy efficiency, electromagnetic compatibility and security requirements.
At embedded world, Rohde & Schwarz presents innovative solutions for testing the properties of electronic systems. Examples include measurements on fast digital interfaces, power electronics, wireless modules and searching for electromagnetic interference on PCBs. For automotive applications, automotive Ethernet measurements and the simulation of battery cells for testing 48 V battery management systems are demonstrated.
Digital design and interface testing
High speed digital interfaces are at the core of all electronic designs. Increasing data rates and growing integration density create new challenges for designs at the IC, board and system level. Find out at embedded world all about our powerful tools for system verification and debugging as well as compliance testing for signal integrity on interfaces, PCBs and interconnections.
On display:
- TDR / TDT analysis with a real-time oscilloscope
- HDMI compliance testing and debugging
- PCIe 5.0 interconnect test
- Power rail and PDN impedance measurements
Embedded power testing
The performance of embedded power electronics and power supplies as well as stable and clean power rail signals are the basis for reliable performance of electronic devices. An important task is to measure the current consumption of IoT devices in all phases and during transitions, e.g. from sleep to active mode. Discuss with our T&M experts ways to improve the performance of your embedded design.
On display:
- Stability analysis and power integrity test
- IoT Power consumption testing & battery simulation
- LCR component testing
Automotive Ethernet and BMS testing
Developments in ADAS, infotainment and 5G are driving up automotive data rates and Ethernet is now the de-facto technology for In-Vehicle Networks. However, as data-rates increase, it becomes increasingly important to ensure the performance and interoperability of cables and components. Testing against industry standards such as OPEN Alliance, is a critical step that a manufacturer must take before the product is released. We will also be showing the latest solutions for Battery Management System testing.
On display:
- Compliance tests for automotive Ethernet (100BASE-T1, 1000BASE-T1, 2.5GBASE-T1, MultiGigBASE-T1)
- Automotive Ethernet component 1000Base-T1 TC9 measurements
- Battery cell simulation for testing battery management systems
Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) testing
Bluetooth® LE with its extremely low power consumption, very fast pairing and worldwide use of the 2.4 GHz band addresses many applications requiring short-range, low-power data connectivity. Be sure not to miss a demonstration at embedded world of our wireless connectivity tester covering Bluetooth® Classic and Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) testing in signaling and non-signaling mode.
On display:
- Introduction of world’s first radio Bluetooth LE OTA test mode
Design with EMI in mind
A significant number of products fail EMC compliance testing the first time. Every day spent debugging, isolating and correcting the EMI problem increases the time to market. To address these challenges, it makes sense to perform EMI tests during the product design cycle. Find out how to tackle possible EMC issues in the design phase.
On display:
- EMI testing of power electronics with oscilloscopes
- EMI debugging solutions for conducted and radiated emissions