Neumonda’s Modular Octopus Test Board Targets Efficient DRAM Evaluation

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Neumonda Neumonda Technology introduced its latest DRAM test board, Octopus. Neumonda’s Octopus tester leverages the Intel Raptor Lake CPU and was developed to screen DRAM components for memory modules. It can test in various temperatures with varying speeds in which DRAM modules will be operating.

While developing the Octopus, Neumonda collaborated with Kontron and its Product Center Custom to manufacture individual tiles for the tester. The Neumonda Octopus DRAM Test Board comprises of six individual tiles that simulate a motherboard and are equipped with an Intel Raptor CPU each.

A Raspberry Pi controls the test setup, configuration of the test patterns, and stores the results for later evaluation. The boards have sockets for 32 components which can be swapped with sockets for two modules.

According to the press release, the Octopus tests DDR4 and DDR5 x8 and x16 components for DRAM modules as well as LPDDR4 and LPDDR5 DRAMs. It sorts out flawed DRAM memory devices with accurate fault coverage as efficiently as any general tester that is commonly used in most backend factories today.

