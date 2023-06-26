Product of the Week: Tektronix’s 2 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope (MSO)

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Power electronics, embedded systems development, digital design verification, and other applications across multiple industries benefit from mixed signal capabilities, advanced analysis and debugging tools, data sharing, connectivity, and much more in solutions like mixed signal oscilloscopes.

The 2 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope (MSO) from Tektronix, Inc. is designed with the aforementioned use cases in mind, as a test and measurement solution for remote environments. The compact, portable oscilloscope weighs less than four pounds and is 1.5 inches thin. The tablet-like design can fit into a laptop bag, allowing users to perform versatile debugging remotely in the field.

The 2 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope (MSO) in Action

Some of the key performance features include the optional Arbitrary Function Generator (AFG), pattern generator, voltmeter, and frequency counter (available with future software release). The MSO enables bandwidth capacities of 70 MHz, 100 MHz, 200 MHz, 350 MHz, and up to 500 MHz, as well as the sample rates 2.5 GS/s for half channels and 1.25 GS/s for all channels. The MSO also enables a record length of 10 M points per channel, and the option for two or up to four analog channels.

For vertical resolution, the MSO provides 8 bits of ADC and up to 16 bits in high-resolution mode. To help capture and analyze specific signal events, the solution features various standard trigger types, such as edge, pulse width, runt, timeout, logic, setup & hold, rise/ fall time, and parallel bus.

For advanced analysis and debugging, the MSO provides built-in analysis tools including automated measurements, waveform math functions, FFT analysis, and protocol decoding via I2C, SPI, RS-232/422/485/UART, CAN, CAN FD, LIN, and SENT for serial triggering and analysis, as well as advanced triggering capabilities. The following standard analysis features provide testers with the tools to help extract and interpret measurement and test information from captured waveforms:

Cursors: Waveform, V bars, H bars, and V&H bars

Measurements: 36

Plots: XY, limit mask

Math: Basic waveform arithmetic, FFT, and advanced equation editor

Search: Search on any trigger criteria

The 2 Series MSO features a USB 2.0 Device (1 port) for connecting peripherals like printers or memory devices, and a USB 2.0 Host and LAN (10/100 MB/s Base-T Ethernet) for remote control, data transfer, and analysis using PC software. Additionally, the solution also allows users to remotely view and control the oscilloscope over a network connection through remote Virtual Network Computing (VNC).

The 10.1-inch TFT color display on the MSO is accompanied by a WXGA (1280 x 800) resolution, as well as a capacitive (multi-touch) touchscreen. For additional design versatility, the oscilloscope enables users to post the solution with a 100 mm x 100 mm VESA interface mount. For security, a Kensington lock serves as a physical security mechanism to deter unauthorized removal of the device.

Getting Started with the 2 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope (MSO)

The MSO solution offers a wide variety of optional features not listed above, but they can be viewed here in the datasheet. For example, Tektronix provides collaborative tools for users of the mixed signal oscilloscope, such as the TekDrive and TekScope tools:

TekDrive: Save and recall waveforms, setups, and screenshots from TekDrive cloud​. Share data with other members on the team.

TekScope: Perform basic instrument control and transfer waveform data to PC. Offline analysis such as protocol decode, automated measurements, etc. on saved data.

The base price for the 2 Series MSO starts around US $1,900 - US $2,870.

For a video introduction of the solution, watch below:

Additional Resources: