Rohde & Schwarz Announces 56 GHz and 67 GHz Frequency Options for R&S SMW200A Vector Signal Generator

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Rohde & Schwarz introduced two new maximum frequencies for the R&S SMW200A vector signal generator, bringing high performance to digitally modulated signals up to 67 GHz and beyond.

Per the press release, the R&S SMW200A is first to enable flat frequency response and 2 GHz modulation bandwidth above 44 GHz. In addition to all applications already supported up to 44 GHz, the 100 kHz to 56 GHz option covers all currently used 5G frequencies, plus earth-to-satellite applications. The 100 kHz to 67 GHz option also supports planned higher frequency 5G bands, the 60 GHz WiGig band, and inter-satellite links.

The R&S SMW200A vector signal generator now covers up to 67 GHz as a single-path instrument. (Image: Rohde & Schwarz)

With new options for maximum frequencies of 56 GHz and 67 GHz, the R&S SMW200A from Rohde & Schwarz raises the limits for generating wide bandwidth digitally modulated signals of high quality. A maximum modulation bandwidth of 2 GHz is supported, meeting the requirements of wide subcarrier spacings defined for 5G FR2 Release 17, and wideband satellite transmissions. The established R&S SMW200A signal qualities including modulation, flat frequency response, and four hardware-based levels of phase noise performance which equally apply to the new frequency options.

Applications in the U and V bands now supported include mobile radio, Wireless LAN, and satellite communications. For mobile radio engineers developing RF components and products to support the 5G mobile radio spectrum available in the 47 GHz frequency band already allocated by the FCC to US network operators, the R&S SMW200A with 56 GHz or 67 GHz option is the ideal signal generator. 3GPP Release 17 specifying further enhancements to 5G has reached a well-defined stage, so the developers will be looking for a signal generator to cover the now extended FR2 frequency range from 52.6 GHz up to 71 GHz. The only suitable signal generator currently available is an R&S SMW200A with a 67 GHz frequency option – supporting up to 72 GHz in overrange mode.

The new frequency options are also ideal for high frequency WiFi and Wireless LAN, including IEEE 802.11ad, which operates in the 60 GHz unlicensed band (57-71 GHz). For satellite communication applications, forward and reverse links operate between 37.5 GHz and 52.4 GHz; inter-satellite links use frequencies up to 66 GHz with bandwidths up to 2 GHz.

In addition, for demanding applications above 44 GHz throughout the Aerospace and Defense industry, or for generating digitally modulated signals including early research on 6G components and systems, an R&S SMW200A with frequency options for 56 GHz or 67 GHz, is the high-performance single instrument signal source of choice.

The new R&S SMW200A vector signal generator frequency options are now available from Rohde & Schwarz.

