Rohde & Schwarz Announces Comprehensive Test Solutions for 5G NR Release 17

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Rohde & Schwarz is implementing a full range of 5G NR Release 17 features in its signal generation and analysis test solutions.

Software options for the R&S®SMW200A vector signal generator and R&S FSW signal analyzers have been upgraded to fulfil the requirements of the latest 5G specification. The R&S®FSVA3000 signal and spectrum analyzer and R&S®SMM100A vector signal generator also handle 5G NR Release 17.

Some key features for Release 17 include ultra-reliable low latency communications (URLLC) for industrial IoT, integrated access and backhaul (IAB), and radio access network slicing for NR. In addition, 3GPP extends the frequency support to 71 GHz. This extension requires an adaptation of the physical layer, notably the addition of two new subcarrier spacings (480 kHz and 960 kHz), and the support of wider signal bandwidths of up to 2 GHz.

Requirements for high-quality signal test are embodied in a new enhanced dynamic frontend module for the R&S®FSW signal and spectrum analyzer. This makes the solution ideal for evaluating any high-end communication components or systems, including 5G NR FR2 or IEEE 802.11ay/ad chipsets, amplifiers, user equipment, and base stations.

Moreover, a new 67 GHz frequency option for the R&S SMW200A vector signal generator allows up to 72 GHz in overrange mode. This ensures support of all planned higher frequency 5G bands, as well as the 60 GHz WiGig band, and inter-satellite links. Key attributes of the generator include excellent modulation quality, flat frequency response, and four hardware-based levels of phase noise performance equally apply to the new frequency options.

The latest 5G options for the R&S SMW200A vector signal generator and the R&S FSW signal analyzer are available from Rohde & Schwarz now.

For more information: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/5g