Ashling Releases a Debug and Trace Probe: Vitra-XS

Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 31, 2023

News

Image Credit: Ashling

Ashling has announced Vitra-XS, its debug & trace probe for embedded design targeting numerous environments such as RISC-V, Arm, and Synopsys ARC. The probe partners with Ashling’s RiscFree SDK for debugging, tracing, profiling, and analysis.

Highlights:

  • Real-time capture and view of program-flow and data-access
  • Program download from host to system
  • In-target exercising program includes go, step, halt, breakpoints, interrogate memory, registers, and variables
  • SuperSpeed USB 3.0 supported plug-and-play
  • RISC-V debug & trace standards (E-Trace & N-Trace)
  • Arm CoreSight standards (SWD, DAP, ETM, PTM, STM & CTI)
  • Synopsys ARC Real-Time Trace

For more information, visit ashling.com/vitra-xs/.

