TASKING Integrates Development within NXP S32Z and S32E Real-Time Processors

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: TASKING

Munich, Germany. TASKING released its updated version of the v7.0 of the compiler toolchain VX-Toolset for Arm and the BlueBox debug & trace with winIDEA Debugger, and support for NXP Semiconductors’ S32Z and S32E real-time processors with Arm Cortex-R52 and Cortex-M33 architectures.

“NXP’s latest S32Z and S32E real-time processors are used across vehicles with functions enabled by increasing amounts of software,” said Carlos Prada, Director of Partner Programs for Automotive Processing at NXP.

The NXP S32Z and S32E processors present split-lock Arm cores for real-time automotive solutions. The S32Z processors are developed to process safety, domain, and zone control. On the other hand, the S32E is designed for EV controllers and smart actuators.

“Developers of these demanding applications will benefit from the seamless integration of the VX-Toolset for Arm, as it can take full advantage of the power of our processors with fast, high-performance code,” continues Prada.

Utilizing the VX-Toolset for Arm, users receive a powerful Eclipse-based C/C++ compiler, assembler, and linker with access to integrated libraries for the creating of quick compact code. Safety standards including ISO 26262 up to ASIL D have been certified for automotive applications.

TASKING will give a demonstration at the NXP Connects event on June 13-14 in Santa Clara, California.

“With the VX-Toolset for Arm and the BlueBox, we are bringing together two of our most successful products “, said Florian Süßmair, Director Product Marketing at TASKING. “We are very pleased that we can now also support the NXP S32Z and S32E real-time processors.”

For more information, visit https://www.tasking.com/products/arm and/or https://www.isystem.com/bluebox.