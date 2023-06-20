Embedded Computing Design

Keysight Supports Verification of Open RAN Radio Units Powered by Qualcomm Infrastructure Solutions

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

June 20, 2023

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Keysight Technologies, Inc. achieved Qualcomm® Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit (QDART) validation for the Qualcomm® QRU100 5G RAN Platform. Keysight's portfolio of Qualcomm Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit-validated instruments and software is designed to improve product debugging efficiency and accelerate the development of new devices.

This validation allows Open RAN Radio Unit (O-RU) and gNodeB (gNB) vendors to verify products using the Qualcomm® 5G RAN Platforms throughout the design and production workflow. The Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform is an energy-efficient, high-capacity, and high-performance solution designed for 5G Open RAN infrastructures, and it supports 5G massive MIMO deployments in the sub-6GHz and millimeter wave frequency ranges.

Through this validation, Keysight offers vendors designing devices powered by the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform a virtual instrument systems architecture (VISA) software library for communication between the device under test (DUT) and the test instrument across any input / output (I/O) software layer.

Keysight solutions used by Qualcomm Technologies to validate the performance of new chipset designs based on the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform include:

 For more information, visit: www.keysight.com

