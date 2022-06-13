Keysight Technologies to Highlight Solutions that Accelerate Embedded Designs at embedded world 2022

What: Keysight will participate at embedded world 2022 and highlight the company's unique expertise in digital, radio frequency (RF) and microwave technologies which enable engineers with embedded design to bring products to market faster.

When:Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 9:00 – 18:00

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 9:00 – 18:00

Thursday, 23 June 2022, 9:00 – 17:00

Where: Hall 4, Stand 208

NürnbergMesse / Messezentrum Nürnberg

Karl-Schönleben-Str.

Messeplatz 1

90471 Nürnberg, Germany

Additional Information: Visit Keysight at embedded world 2022.

Media Activities: Contact Geri LaCombe to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.

Returning as an in-person event, Keysight experts will showcase the following measurement trends and test solutions for embedded designers, covering hardware, software and simulation components:

Digital Design Tools - New 7-in-1 Oscilloscopes

Keysight's InfiniiVision 3000G X‑Series Oscilloscopes enable customers to make reliable measurements quickly and easily. The 3000G X-Series adds unique features to a bench oscilloscope, with 20 models ranging from 100 MHz to 1 GHz of bandwidth, 16 digital channels, serial protocol decoder, frequency response analyzer and waveform generator. The series also features an intuitive 8.5-inch capacitive touch user interface.

Digital Design Tools - Next Generation High Speed Transceiver Test

The new Keysight M8050A 120 GBd High-performance BERT validates next generation chip deployments of up to 120 GBd for 1.6T (or one trillion bits per second) when combined with Keysight's UXR-Series oscilloscope offering (up to 110 GHz), to generate accurate measurements at any bandwidth. It also provides rapid compliance testing and powerful data analysis.

RF Standards Essential RF Troubleshooting for Embedded Designers

Keysight's N932xC basic spectrum analyzer (BSA) and N5166B CXG RF vector signal generator solution deliver complete RF device component characterization, ensuring EMI pre-compliance and troubleshooting to enable RF standards-compliant signal generation, cost-of-test efficiency and adaptability for future measurement requirements.

Power and Signal Integrity

Keysight's PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) simplifies layout simulation and reduces EMI in your design. It also offers a library of digital twins.

For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.