Keysight Technologies to Highlight Solutions that Accelerate Embedded Designs at embedded world 2022

June 13, 2022

Press Release

What: Keysight will participate at embedded world 2022 and highlight the company's unique expertise in digital, radio frequency (RF) and microwave technologies which enable engineers with embedded design to bring products to market faster. 

When:Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 9:00 – 18:00
Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 9:00 – 18:00
Thursday, 23 June 2022, 9:00 – 17:00

Where: Hall 4, Stand 208
NürnbergMesse / Messezentrum Nürnberg
Karl-Schönleben-Str.
Messeplatz 1
90471 Nürnberg, Germany

Additional Information: Visit Keysight at embedded world 2022.
Media Activities: Contact Geri LaCombe to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.
Returning as an in-person event, Keysight experts will showcase the following measurement trends and test solutions for embedded designers, covering hardware, software and simulation components:

Digital Design Tools - New 7-in-1 Oscilloscopes

  • Keysight's InfiniiVision 3000G X‑Series Oscilloscopes enable customers to make reliable measurements quickly and easily. The 3000G X-Series adds unique features to a bench oscilloscope, with 20 models ranging from 100 MHz to 1 GHz of bandwidth, 16 digital channels, serial protocol decoder, frequency response analyzer and waveform generator. The series also features an intuitive 8.5-inch capacitive touch user interface.

Digital Design Tools - Next Generation High Speed Transceiver Test

  • The new Keysight M8050A 120 GBd High-performance BERT validates next generation chip deployments of up to 120 GBd for 1.6T (or one trillion bits per second) when combined with Keysight's UXR-Series  oscilloscope offering (up to 110 GHz), to generate accurate measurements at any bandwidth. It also provides rapid compliance testing and powerful data analysis.

RF Standards Essential RF Troubleshooting for Embedded Designers

Power and Signal Integrity

  • Keysight's PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) simplifies layout simulation and reduces EMI in your design. It also offers a library of digital twins. 

For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

