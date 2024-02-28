Crypto Quantique Adds Quantum-Secure Cellular Connectivity Solution to IoT Portfolio

Crypto Quantique has expanded its portfolio to include cellular connectivity by utilizing an IoT SAFE trusted SIM. Crypto Quantique’s QuarkLink IoT device security platform now securely supports IoT devices using cellular networks, meaning QuarkLink's zero-trust secure provisioning, onboarding, and device life-cycle management capabilities are available to customers with more comprehensive coverage.

To make this possible, Crypto Quantique collaborated with ZARIOT, a cellullar IoT connectivity provider that allows customers to use telecom network tools to build and secure new products, as the first partner to its Cellular IoT capability. ZARIOT's development of novel implementations of cryptographic properties derived from IoT SAFE allows its customers, using QuarkLink, access to non-VPN-dependent end to end security for their cellular IoT devices, as well as enabling efficient device management during their entire lifecycle.

The cellular solution is presented as a ZARIOT-provisioned trusted SIM and an embedded code baseline that customers can download from Crypto Quantique’s Github and modify to meet the specific needs of their own IoT applications. The example baseline includes the QuarkLink client library that utilizes the IoT Security Applet in the IoT SAFE SIM as a root of trust to secure connections between the enterprise’s security center; and the QuarkLink and cloud service provider, which helps simplify the management of cryptographic keys and digital certificates at the device level.

The cellular solution is available in two forms, each with high-security hardware functions for the cryptographic keys — a requirement for a zero-trust architecture, to attest a device's unique identity. In both formats, the cryptographic keys used for identity proofing are generated within a hardware module on-chip/secure element or on-SIM (IoT SAFE), ensuring that this private key is never exposed outside of the enterprise environment.

