ARBOR ART10-ECA Tablet Combines Rugged Design and AI-Ready Power for Smart Cities and IoT Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ARBOR Technology

ARBOR Technology released its rugged ART10-ECA, a 10.1-inch industrial tablet PC powered by the Intel Twin Lake N150 processor and running Windows 11 IoT Enterprise 24H2 ideal for smart infrastructure and AI-integrated workflows.

Highlights:

Sunlight readable 10.1” IPS TFT LCD with FHD resolution (1200x1920)

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4

LPDDR5 8GB RAM and UFS 128GB storage

IP65-rated protection and 1m drop resistance

To enable real-time inventory tracking, asset management, and workflow automation, the ART10-ECA integrates an optional Zebra SE4710 1D/2D barcode scanner. According to the company, its modular pogo-pin expansion allows for streamlined customization with NFC, LTE, and other I/O modules.

The ART10-ECA supports cloud-based computing, edge AI, and real-time collaboration while meeting the challenges of smart cities, industrial automation, and enterprise IoT environments. Because of its low-latency connectivity and sensor-rich design (accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor), the platform is a powerful tool for AI-driven decision-making on the move.

For more information, visit arbor-technology.com/en/new/ART10-ECA-the-thinnest-industrial-rugged-tablet-empowering-AI-driven-mobility.