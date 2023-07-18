Embedded Computing Design

ASUS IoT Leverages NVIDIA for Edge Ready Deep Learning

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 18, 2023

News

Image Credit: ASUS IoT

Taipei, Taiwan. ASUS IoT, released its NVIDIA Jetson Orin series powered ultra-compact PE1100N AI inferencing platform. An Arm processer is integrated with the NVIDIA GPU providing flexibility at the edge in applications such as smart city, transportation, traffic analysis, people-tracking, counting, and surveillance. The PE1100N leverages up to 100-trillion operations per second (TOPS) running on low-power (10-25 W) while supporting deep learning and computer-vision.

Asus designed the PE1100N edge ready with an operating temperature range from -20° to 50°C. The solution supports the NVIDIA Isaac Robot Operating System (ROS) SDK for ROS 2 projects. According to ASUS the, “PE1100N provides up to 5X the performance of previous-generation devices. It also realizes up to 18X-better frames-per-watt efficiency than traditional x86-based platforms.”

PE1100N Features:

  • LAN
  • DIO
  • COM
  • USB 3.2
  • Type-A
  • CAN bus
  • Micro-USB debug port
  • Optional WiFi/Bluetooth module
  • M.2 B key is 4G/5G cellular module ready (dual SIM slots)

Supporting GPS delivers accurate data storage and tracking for smart manufacturing solutions including automated guided vehicle (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), AI-powered automated optical inspection (AOI) and robotics applications

For more information, visit iot.asus.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
Automotive
Automotive - ADAS & Autonomous Drive
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Consumer
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Interface & I/O
Consumer
AONDevices Launches Low-Power, Low-Latency, Customizable Edge AI Speech Enhancement

June 7, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Checkmarx
Protect Your ChatGPT Generated Code From Attacks

July 14, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Image Credit: CEVA
CEVA Supports Channel Sounding in its RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP

June 29, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: KPM Analytics
KPM Analytics Connects NIR Analyzers Globally

July 14, 2023

MORE