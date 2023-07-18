ASUS IoT Leverages NVIDIA for Edge Ready Deep Learning

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ASUS IoT Taipei, Taiwan. ASUS IoT, released its NVIDIA Jetson Orin series powered ultra-compact PE1100N AI inferencing platform. An Arm processer is integrated with the NVIDIA GPU providing flexibility at the edge in applications such as smart city, transportation, traffic analysis, people-tracking, counting, and surveillance. The PE1100N leverages up to 100-trillion operations per second (TOPS) running on low-power (10-25 W) while supporting deep learning and computer-vision.

Asus designed the PE1100N edge ready with an operating temperature range from -20° to 50°C. The solution supports the NVIDIA Isaac Robot Operating System (ROS) SDK for ROS 2 projects. According to ASUS the, “PE1100N provides up to 5X the performance of previous-generation devices. It also realizes up to 18X-better frames-per-watt efficiency than traditional x86-based platforms.”

PE1100N Features:

LAN

DIO

COM

USB 3.2

Type-A

CAN bus

Micro-USB debug port

Optional WiFi/Bluetooth module

M.2 B key is 4G/5G cellular module ready (dual SIM slots)

Supporting GPS delivers accurate data storage and tracking for smart manufacturing solutions including automated guided vehicle (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), AI-powered automated optical inspection (AOI) and robotics applications

For more information, visit iot.asus.com.