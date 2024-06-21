Cincoze's DS-1402 Rugged Embedded Computer Earns Two Honors

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Cincoze

The DS-1402 rugged embedded computer by Cincoze has recently earned two international awards. Belonging to the Rugged Computing – DIAMOND series, the DS-1402 is designed to meet the high performance and expandability requirements of edge computing while providing the necessary reliability and stability for smart factories, machine vision, and similar industrial applications. The DS-1402 earned the Innovators Awards from Vision System Design and the Product of the Year Award from Control Engineering.

The DS-1402 is ideal for machine vision and industrial applications by leveraging a 13/12th gen Intel (Raptor Lake-S / Alder Lake-S) 65W processor, up to 24 cores (8P + 16E), and 32 threads delivering 1.35 times the processing power of the Comet Lake-S. It includes 64GB 4800MHz DDR5 ECC memory for reliability and data integrity. Options for storage include 2.5" SATA, mSATA, and M.2 Key M.

With two PCI/PCIe expansion slots, the DS-1402 can support varied I/O, GPU, image capture, data acquisition, and motion control cards, making it adaptable to different application demands. For situations that need peak computing performance, the system can accommodate a 110W GPU card measuring 111 x 235mm.

For additional I/O and functions, the DS-1402 can easily add (PoE or IGN) through Cincoze’s exclusive CMI/CFM module. Three Mini-PCIe slots support the full spectrum of wireless transmission, such as WiFi, GNSS, 4G, and Bluetooth.

The DS-1402 has an operating temperature between -40 - 70°C and a wide voltage (9 - 48 VDC) range supplying overvoltage, overcurrent, and ESD protection. Cincoze has developed a patented adjustable PCIe holder (patent number: I773359) that secures the expansion cards from vibrating conditions. It meets the US military shock standard MIL-STD-810G, internationally recognized UL 62368-1 safety certification , and has passed the electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) EN 50121-3-2 standard in EN 50155.

