DevKit Weekly: Biostar MS-1335U Edge Computer

I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor-in-Chief at Embedded Computing Design, and this week on DevKit Weekly, we're going to take a look at the MS-1335U Edge Computer from BioStar.

This powerful little edge compute box comes with a 90W adapter (12V/7.5A) for power supply. It’s 182 x 150 x 45 mm in size, but it’s robust and feels solid and tough in the hand.

Looking at the I/O and ports, you have lots to choose from. We’ve got 2 USB C slots, and 2 USB Type A ports, 4 serial COM ports, 2 2.5GbE LAN ports for ethernet connectivity, HDMI, and ALC897 w/ ALC105, support 4 ohm 2W amplifier for audio support. There are two LED indicators, one for power and the other for the HDD, and of course a robust power button.

Speaking of resiliency, the MS-1335 U is rated for operating temperatures of -40°C to 60°C, or -40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, and Humidity levels between 5 and 90 percent, making it suitable for most any implementation.

Inside you’ll find an Intel Core processor, either an i3 6 core, up to 4.5GHz, or an i5 10core up to 4.6GHz, depending on trim level. It’s also got Intel Integrated Graphics to support quad displays, and DDR5 4800Mhz SO-DIMM and up to 96GB of memory. For storage, you’ll find 1 SATAIII and 1 M.2 key-M with PCIe 4.0.

Finally, it has OS Support for 64bit Windows 10 or 11, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 2021, and Linux Ubuntu 20.04.

The Biostar MS-1335U Edge Computer is ready for deployment at the edge for a wide variety of applications. It’s ideally suited to vending machines, digital signage, and other retail-type use cases thanks to its compact, fanless, and versatile form factor. This embedded system with its available quad-display 4K resolution output, low power consumption, and broad I/O connectivity options is loaded to the gills for seamless edge computing.

Thanks to all that, I think it’s worth a look for your next delve into embedded at the edge.

If you want to find out more about the Biostar MS-1335U Edge Computer, you can check it out here.

And if you want to win one of your very own, BioSstar has generously made one available for you to grab! To enter the raffle to win one, click here and fill out the form. We’ll keep the form up for 30 days and then you’ll be notified by email if you win!

