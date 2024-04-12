Efinix Introduces its Titanium Ti375 High-Performance FPGA

Efinix recently commented that its Titanium Ti375 high performance FPGA is now shipping in sample quantities to early access customers. Manufactured using advanced 16 nm process technology, the Ti375 exemplifies the innovation behind Titanium FPGAs. These FPGAs deliver enhanced performance and efficiency, featuring high-density, low power consumption, and substantial compute power within compact package footprints, varying from 35,000 to 1 million logic elements. Specifically, the Ti375 model boasts a capacity of 375K logic elements.

“With today’s proliferation and diversity of applications, there is an insatiable demand for high compute performance and low power in a footprint that can be deployed at the far edge,” said Efinix Co-founder, CEO and President Sammy Cheung. “The Titanium family of FPGAs, particularly the Ti375, is unique in being able to satisfy these requirements and an absolute game changer.”

Highlights:

Quad-Core Hardened RISC-V block at over 1GHz with Linux capable MMU, FPU and custom instruction capability

Quad SerDes transceivers supporting up to 16 Gbps raw data rates with multiple protocols, including PCIe 4.0, Ethernet SGMII and Ethernet 10GBase-KR protocols, as well as PMA Direct mode

Dual Embedded PCIe Gen4x4 controllers supporting root complex and end point with SRIOV (Single Root I/O Virtualization) and dual hardened LPDDR4/4X DRAM controllers for high bandwidth access to external memory

“Our Titanium Ti375 makes custom silicon obsolete, making it ideal for the rapidly evolving models used in AI, and will be instrumental in delivering against the requirements for edge intelligence,” said Mark Oliver, Efinix vice president of marketing. “By delivering a unique power, performance, size combination, Ti375 will support edge AI from lab to production, and beyond.”

