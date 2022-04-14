Forlinx Releases AI Edge Computing Box FCU3001

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Forlinx Embedded's AI Edge Computing Terminal FCU3001 is an artificial intelligence edge computing device equipped with NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX, with a 6-core 64-bit ARM architecture processor, its GPU with 384 Volta cores and 48 Tensor cores, up to 21 TOPS, 8GB of LPDDR4 memory and 16GB eMMC storage.

The FCU3001 AI Edge Computing Terminal is ideal for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence in embedded and edge systems.

With a size of 178x110x55 mm, and designed to be used in desktop format, the AI edge computing FCU3001 has four USB ports, two of them 3.0 and the other two 2.0. These four ports all have level four ESD protection. In addition, the panoply of I/O ports are completed with an HDMI 2.0 port that supports version 2.0 of this standard and resolutions up to 4K, an RS-485 line with ESD level 4 protection (like USB ports) and 3 KV isolation, and a CAN bus with the same ESD protection as the previous ones, and 2.5 KV isolation.

For connection to networks, the FCU3001 has four 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet ports with level four ESD protection, an M.2 PCIex1 2230 Key E interface for a Wi-Fi module, support for a Quectel EM05 4G module, and optionally support for a Quectel RM500U/RM500Q module for 5G communications.

The software platform for AI works at the edge of the network is GNU/Linux and, specifically, Forlinx cites the Ubuntu 18.04 distribution.

For more information, visit www.forlinx.net