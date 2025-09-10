Embedded Computing Design

IBASE Introduces Railway System Computer with Dual SIM, CAN-FD, and PCIe Expansion

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

September 10, 2025

Image Credit: IBASE

Taipei, Taiwan. IBASE Technology Inc. presents the MPT-7100R railway computer system engineered for the rigorous demands of modern rail transportation. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core U‑series processor running up to 3.0 GHz, the MPT-7100R delivers enhanced multi-threaded performance. It is certified EN50155 (2021) and EN45545-2, confirming railway-grade reliability, operational safety, and fire protection in mission-critical applications.

Featured is ignition power control and a wide-range voltage GPIO interface allowing integration with railway power systems while permitting intelligent power sequencing and diagnostics. The system measures 25.6 (W) × 18.2 (D) × 9.7 (H) cm ideal for space-constrained installations. Its wide temperature range (-40°C to +70°C) ensures long-term stability and maintenance-free operation in rough environments.

Included are rugged M12 X-code connectors for dual GbE and M12 A-code power and USB 2.0 ports, offering secure, vibration-resistant connections. Dual SIM sockets deliver WWAN redundancy for uninterrupted connectivity across railway networks.

The solution provides isolated CAN 2.0A/2.0B / CAN-FD (up to 5 Mbps data rate) interfaces, as well as dual RS232/422/485 serial ports, accompanied by a PCIe x4 slot and a removable blade fuse-protected power supply with an M3 grounding screw. Built-in M.2 and Mini PCIe slots allow flexible expansion for AI acceleration modules, WWAN, WLAN, and other custom applications. A USB Type-C alternate mode with PD 60W is also available.

For more information, visit ibase.com.tw.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

