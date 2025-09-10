IBASE Introduces Railway System Computer with Dual SIM, CAN-FD, and PCIe Expansion

Image Credit: IBASE

Taipei, Taiwan. IBASE Technology Inc. presents the MPT-7100R railway computer system engineered for the rigorous demands of modern rail transportation. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core U‑series processor running up to 3.0 GHz, the MPT-7100R delivers enhanced multi-threaded performance. It is certified EN50155 (2021) and EN45545-2, confirming railway-grade reliability, operational safety, and fire protection in mission-critical applications.

Featured is ignition power control and a wide-range voltage GPIO interface allowing integration with railway power systems while permitting intelligent power sequencing and diagnostics. The system measures 25.6 (W) × 18.2 (D) × 9.7 (H) cm ideal for space-constrained installations. Its wide temperature range (-40°C to +70°C) ensures long-term stability and maintenance-free operation in rough environments.

Included are rugged M12 X-code connectors for dual GbE and M12 A-code power and USB 2.0 ports, offering secure, vibration-resistant connections. Dual SIM sockets deliver WWAN redundancy for uninterrupted connectivity across railway networks.

The solution provides isolated CAN 2.0A/2.0B / CAN-FD (up to 5 Mbps data rate) interfaces, as well as dual RS232/422/485 serial ports, accompanied by a PCIe x4 slot and a removable blade fuse-protected power supply with an M3 grounding screw. Built-in M.2 and Mini PCIe slots allow flexible expansion for AI acceleration modules, WWAN, WLAN, and other custom applications. A USB Type-C alternate mode with PD 60W is also available.

