Neousys Leverages NVIDIA for 275 TOPS at the Edge

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Neousys Taipei, Taiwan. Neousys has added the waterproof and dustproof NRU-230V-AWP and NRU-240S-AWP series to its Jetson family. The solutions leverage NVIDIA’s Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module with eight GMSL2 ports (NRU-230V-AWP only), four PoE+ GbE, and one 10GbE.

Both platforms have an operating temperature range of -25°C to 70°C and are IP66 rated for demanding applications in mining, construction, agriculture, roadside, food and chemical factories, and harbors.

Included is a wide range of interfaces for cameras, sensors, and data transmission devices, including GMSL2, PoE+ GbE and 10GbE via M12 connectors. The solutions deliver 275 TOPS of AI inference performance and video transcoding for AI-powered vision performance.

Support for a waterproof Type-C display is included which provides 4K DisplayPort output or USB3.2. The NRU-230V-AWP and NRU-240S-AWP support 8V to 48V wide-range DC input with built-in ignition power control, isolated CAN 2.0, COM ports, and WiFi, 4G LTE/ 5G NR.

To provide real time reports, the NRU-230V-AWP has a system monitoring port with CAN bus and digital output through on-board automotive MCU. The reports include power, voltage, thermal, and Jetson status for functional reliability.

Ideal Applications:

Off-Road Vehicle ADAS

Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR)

Intelligent Traffic Management

Edge Inspection

“The power-efficient Jetson series enables the possibility of fanless AI computers at the edge. By making waterproof at an affordable cost, NRU-230V-AWP and NRU-240S-AWP series can bring innovative Edge AI applications down to earth, especially for roadside and off-road vehicles, ” said Kaichu Wu, Product Manager at Neousys Technology.

For more information, visit neousys-tech.com/en/product.