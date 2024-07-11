Embedded Computing Design

Neousys Leverages NVIDIA for 275 TOPS at the Edge

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 11, 2024

News

Image Credit: Neousys

Taipei, Taiwan. Neousys has added the waterproof and dustproof NRU-230V-AWP and NRU-240S-AWP series to its Jetson family. The solutions leverage NVIDIA’s Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module with eight GMSL2 ports (NRU-230V-AWP only), four PoE+ GbE, and one 10GbE.

Both platforms have an operating temperature range of -25°C to 70°C and are IP66 rated for demanding applications in mining, construction, agriculture, roadside, food and chemical factories, and harbors.

Included is a wide range of interfaces for cameras, sensors, and data transmission devices, including GMSL2, PoE+ GbE and 10GbE via M12 connectors. The solutions deliver 275 TOPS of AI inference performance and video transcoding for AI-powered vision performance.

Support for a waterproof Type-C display is included which provides 4K DisplayPort output or USB3.2. The NRU-230V-AWP and NRU-240S-AWP support 8V to 48V wide-range DC input with built-in ignition power control, isolated CAN 2.0, COM ports, and WiFi, 4G LTE/ 5G NR.

To provide real time reports, the NRU-230V-AWP has a system monitoring port with CAN bus and digital output through on-board automotive MCU. The reports include power, voltage, thermal, and Jetson status for functional reliability.

Ideal Applications:

  • Off-Road Vehicle ADAS
  • Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR)
  • Intelligent Traffic Management
  • Edge Inspection

“The power-efficient Jetson series enables the possibility of fanless AI computers at the edge. By making waterproof at an affordable cost, NRU-230V-AWP and NRU-240S-AWP series can bring innovative Edge AI applications down to earth, especially for roadside and off-road vehicles, ” said Kaichu Wu, Product Manager at Neousys Technology.

For more information, visit neousys-tech.com/en/product.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

