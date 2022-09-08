NEXCOM Releases Multi-Purpose uCPE with Wireless Connectivity

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by NEXCOM NEXCOM created the FTA 5180 to accommodate the growing demand of wireless, adaptable, and space-saving edge appliances.

Ten high-bandwidth Ethernet ports and an Intel QAT, enable the FTA 5180 to deliver high throughput while handling cryptographic acceleration.The FTA 5180is equipped with Integrated AI, higher-level security, improved IO, and Ethernet capabilities which are powered by an Intel Xeon D-1700 CPU.

When used in 5G, Edge, SD-WAN, or Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) infrastructures, FTA 5180 has full advantage across many applications, and gives VNF at the edge sufficient computational capacity without sending the data further back to the cloud for processing.

Main Features

Intel® Xeon® D-1734NT processor

4 x RDIMM/UDIMM socket, support ECC/non ECC, up to 256GB

2 x M.2 2242 Key M with SATA signal

6 x 10G SFP+ ports

2 x 10GBaseT RJ45 PoE++ port

2 x 2.5G RJ45 PoE++ ports

1 x LAN module slot

Supports IPMI2.0

Supports Intel® QAT

TPM2.0 onboard

“For decades, NEXCOM has been working with Intel closely for every new Intel® platform developed,” said Matthew Liu, CTO of Network & Communication Solutions at NEXCOM. “We are confident to exceed customers’ expectations on modern network technology with increased efficiency and performance gains. And now, when the new Intel Xeon D processors have been officially announced, we are excited to share how our network appliance FTA 5180 leverages all of the advantages of the new processors."

“Our new Intel Xeon D-1700 processor is highly integrated for simplicity and power efficiency, and to satisfy the requirements of compact device form factors for indoor, outdoor and ruggedized implementations,” said Bob Ghaffari, vice president and general manager, Enterprise and Cloud Networking Division at Intel. “Network appliances from NEXCOM and others give enterprises powerful new processing capabilities to support both new and next-generation edge applications.”

