NextComputing's "Fly-Away Kit" Goes Anywhere You Go

Image Credit: NextComputing

NextComputing released its Nexus “Fly-Away Kit” that delivers multiple Ampere Altra servers for a total of 512 cores and a petabyte of storage. The kit has multiple system designs as well as a rolling operational hard case. Its multiple 2U or 1U systems (nodes) are fit into a 22" x 14" x 9" IATA and TSA approved rolling carry-on that suits overhead bins. Users receive Cloud Native, multi-node, and high bandwidth for robust edge AI and computing applications.

The kit leverages both NextComputing’s software integration services, and the various applications that Ampere processors are optimized for. Software can be pre-installed and tested delivering a system that is day one ready. The Nexus with Ampere is suited for deployments such as Kubernetes clusters or edge computing solutions.

Potential Configurations:

512 Ampere Altra cores across 4x 1U nodes with 8 terabytes of memory

1 petabyte of fast NVMe storage

8x 25GbE SPF28 or 8x 10GbE

Optional NVIDIA GPUs

Cost-optimized base configuration is available

Applications:

Broadcasting

Cybersecurity response

Portable micro data center use cases

Other edge computing solutions

“Ampere’s dense compute and power efficiency have enabled NextComputing to pack four times more compute into the carry-on form factor. With x86 we were tapped out, could go no further,” says Bob Labadini, CTO of NextComputing.

For more information, visit solutions.nextcomputing.com/products/fly-away-kits/nexus/.