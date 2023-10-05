PolarFire FPGAs are QML Class Q Certified

Chandler, Arizona. Microchip’s RT PolarFire FPGAs are now certified QML Class Q. Standard MIL-STD-883B for QML Class Q certification confirms the utilization and safety of microelectronic devices in military and aerospace applications. Testing of devices include assessments based on the harsh unexpected environments of defense and space. The achievement allows developers to integrate the RT PolarFire FPGA in applications easier than before.

Customers can simplify the development of their QML-qualified products with Microchip's solution. The RT PolarFire FPGA is delivered with enhanced logic and a substantial increase in signal processing throughput.

Highlights Include:

Logic Elements (LEs)

Embedded SRAM

DSP Blocks

12.7 Gbps Transceiver Lanes

“The RT PolarFire FPGA reduces satellite signal processing congestion with higher levels of density and performance than any other product in our FPGA portfolio,” said Shakeel Peera, vice president of marketing for Microchip’s FPGA business unit. “Microchip is committed to providing high-quality and reliable solutions, and this milestone qualification provides customers with added confidence when designing our devices into their spaceflight systems.”

