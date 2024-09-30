Product of the Week: ASUS IoT’s PE5101D Rugged Edge Computer

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

With the influx of industrial applications being deployed in a variety of today’s challenging environments, the need for reliable, flexible, and high-performance computing solutions is dire. Edge computing solutions like smart factories, intelligent transportation and video analytics, and machine vision need rugged devices capable of operating in environments with extreme temperatures, dust, and vibration, without sacrificing performance.

The PE5101D Rugged Edge Computer from ASUS IoT is designed with the requirements above in mind. The solution provides efficient processing power and chip compatibility via the Intel® R680E chipset, which supports the 14th/ 13th/ 12th Gen Core™ i processors and features up to 24 cores and 32 threads. This further enables the solution's ability to perform high-speed computing, security, and system management functions.

ASUS IoT’s PE5101D in Action

For storage and data, the PE5101D computer supports a dual 2.5” hot-swappable SSD/HDD tray and RAID 0/1 configurations. The Intel® R680E chipset also provides system memory with 2 x SO-DIMM for DDR5 ECC/non-ECC at up to 4800 MHz and with a max of 64GB.

The edge computing solution includes expansive I/O options with 3 x 2.5 GbE, 10 x USB, 6 x COM, and an optional 8-bit isolated DIO. For audio and display, the solution provides 1 x HDMI to support up to 4096 x 2160 @ 30 Hz, and 2 x DP++ which support up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60 Hz. For Ethernet, the PE5101D features 3 x 2.5 GbE, RJ45 (Intel® i226-IT).

Expansion can be achieved via the PCIe x16 & PCIe x4 expansion slots designed to support an up to 200-watt Graphics card for AI inference and machine vision applications. The PE5101D solution integrates 1 x Mini PCIe socket for add-on modules such as PCIe x1 and USB 2.0, and three M.2 slots:

1 x M.2 2230 E-key (PCIe x1/USB2.0)

1 x M.2 3042/3052 B-key with dual nano-SIM slot (PCIe x1/USB 3.2 Gen1/USB2.0)

1 x M.2 2280 M-key (PCIe Gen4x4)

Getting Started with ASUS IoT’s PE5101D

Designed to withstand harsh environments, the ASUS IoT PE5101D solution supports a mechanical design that adheres to the MIL-STD-810H US military testing standards. The edge computing solution also supports temperatures ranging from -25° C to 60° C, 8 to 48V DC-in with ignition power control, and is designed to withstand shocks and vibration.

