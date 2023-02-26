Road to embedded world ’23: New Taipei City, Taiwan, Neousys

Off to embedded world 2023 looking to find reliable computers that thrive in challenging environmental factors? Then make your first stop over to hall 1 booth 126 to visit the experts at Neousys. They will be demonstrating the latest Neousys embedded and edge AI platforms including Intel 12th Gen platforms, railway computer, IP rated waterproof computers, and efficient NVIDIA Jetson solutions.

Highlights of Neousys

First to release Intel 13/12 Gen platforms in the embedded industry

As one of the first to incorporate a GTX graphics card into an embedded computer, Neousys is at it again being the first in the industry to release embedded computers based on the Intel 12th Gen platforms. Available in compact, ultra-compact, edge AI with RTX graphics cards, Nuvo-9000 series and Nuvo-10000 series bring the latest computing technologies to the embedded industry.

Railway Computer

Nuvo-2615RL features isolated 43V to 160V DC input, true wide temperature -40°C to 70°C operations, and M12 rugged connectivity. There is also a supercapacitor power backup module PB-9250J-SA-110V to counteract against power outage and perform safely shutdown to protect the system and data that is perfect for rolling stock applications.

Affordable waterproof computers

Waterproof industrial computers used to be the holy grail of embedded computers, POC-465AWP is dedicated to perfect the waterproof capability while bringing the cost of new generation of IP rated embedded computers down to earth.

NVIDIA Jetson solutions

Offering a variety of NVIDIA Jetson based products including the NRU-220S – an efficient, fanless wide-temperature GPU computer offering up to 200 TOPS of inference performance. Bolstered by NVIDIA Jetson SoM, the innovative products include expandable AI frame grabber cards for GMSL2 cameras (PCIe-GL26) and GigE industrial cameras (PCIe-NX154PoE).

NRU-220S Series (Coming soon)

NRU-220S series is a one-stop AI NVR real-time inference and video transcoder powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin. Its fanless design and wide temperature operation capability makes it ideal for stationary or mobile deployment applications.

Powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB/ 64GB system-on-module (SOM), it comprises an Ampere GPU with up to 2048 CUDA cores, 64 Tensor cores, 2x NVDLA 2.0 Engines that offer a total of 275 sparse TOPS (INT8) AI inference and video transcoding capability of up to twenty-two 1080P video streams simultaneously.

NRU-220S offers four 802.3at PoE+ ports sharing 1 Gigabit bandwidth; each port can supply up to 25.5W of power to IP cameras. The additional two 2.5GbE ports is ideal for surveillance applications requiring more IP camera connections, or higher bandwidth connections to the backend. In addition to 64GB eMMC on the Orin module and an M.2 2280 NVMe socket for fast SSD read/write, NRU-220S is equipped with two front-accessible 2.5" SSD trays for storage expansion. It also has two mini-PCIe sockets for CAN/ COM/ WiFi modules and one M.2 B key socket for 4G LTE/5G NR mobile communications.

In addition to the above mentioned connectivity, the system also includes a wide range of NVIDIA AI tools, and modern deep learning frameworks. NRU-220S brings real-time video inference to the edge for surveillance, predictive maintenance, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) applications. Furthermore, with Neousys' unique damping bracket design, ignition power control, and 8-48V wide-range DC power input, NRU- 220S is also ideal for in-vehicle deployment. Finally, NRU-220S comes with a derivative model, NRU-222S, incorporating M12 connectors for applications in shock and vibration environments that require extreme rugged connections, such as for agriculture, construction, and mining machinery.

NRU-220S series is Neousys' response to edge AI performance demands in a compact form factor with fanless wide-temperature operation.

Powered by NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin SoM bundled with JetPack 5.0.2

2x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet + 4x IEEE 802.3at Gigabit PoE+ ports

2x front-accessible 2.5” HDD trays

1x M.2 2280 M key socket for NVMe SSD

2x mini-PCIe sockets for WiFi/ GNSS/ NVMe/ CAN modules

1x 3042/ 3052 M.2 B key socket for 4G/5G mobile communication

1x isolated RS-485 and 2x RS232 ports

8V to 48V wide-range DC input with built-in ignition power control

For the detailed data sheet, download here.

For more information on Neosys, visit neousys-tech.com.