StarlingX Release 7.0 Continues to Add Low-Latency, Reliability Features for Distributed Industrial IoT Edge Clouds

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

AUSTIN, TEXAS. Release 7.0 of the StarlingX open-source edge computing and IoT cloud platform is now available to help Industrial IoT enterprises deploy ultra-low latency edge clouds.

Built on a foundation of Ceph, Kubernetes, and OpenStack technologies, the latest release of StarlingX increases the number of manageable All-in-One Simplix (AOI-SX) subclouds to up to 1,000 and adds enhanced PTP clocking features that support 5G Time Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE).

Other key features in the 7.0 release include support for security audit logging of commands executed with the platform services REST API, which accelerates identification and response to suspicious activity. Subcloud Local Installation, which removes dependencies on network connection and available bandwidth, was also optimized and stabilized.

Several Kubernetes-related updates and other enhancements were also part of the 7.0 release.

“Operators, such as Verizon, Vodafone, Elisa, KDDI, NTT Docomo, and more, are relying on the platform to securely provide high bandwidth, low latency connections on distributed devices at all times,” says Ildikó Váncsa, Senior Manager of Community & Ecosystem at the Open Infrastructure Foundation. “While these characteristics are crucial for virtual and Open RAN deployments, they also make StarlingX the ideal platform for innovations like autonomous vehicles, smart cities, augmented reality, manufacturing, drone delivery, and remote healthcare become reality.”

Initially launched in 2018, early code for the StarlingX project was contributed by Wind River and Intel, who continue as active contributors along with 99Cloud. The StarlingX project is also engaged in active collaboration with communities such as Akraino, the OpenInfra Edge Computing Group, ONAP, the O-RAN Software Community, and others as well.

“The latest release of StarlingX continues to advance cloud technologies for mission critical industries,” says Wind River CTO Paul Miller. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration and delivering expertise for the distributed cloud by drawing from our technologies such as Wind River Studio.”

For more information about the StarlingX Open Infrastructure Foundation project, visit www.starlingx.io/software.

To read the full StarlingX 7.0 release notes, go to https://docs.starlingx.io/releasenotes/r7-0-release-notes-85446867da2a.html.

Download the StarlingX 7.0 code from opendev.org/starlingx.