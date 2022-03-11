Embedded Computing Design

Variscite and Foundries.io Partner to Accelerate Development and Management of Secure IoT and Edge Devices

By Chad Cox

Embedded Computing Design

March 11, 2022

News

Variscite and Foundries.io Partner to Accelerate Development and Management of Secure IoT and Edge Devices

The new partnership will provide customers with a solution that quickens time to market while maintaining secure devices throughout the product lifecycle.

Variscite integrated its i.MX 8M Mini based System on Modules with Foundries.io's FoundriesFactory cloud-native DevOps service. The integration will further help customers in facilitating the development, deployment, and management of secure IoT and edge devices.

Foundries.io's open-source platform interfaces to any cloud with flexibility for hardware configurations and uses best industry practices for security and incremental OTA updates.

The solution comes with up to 1.8GHz Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 plus a 400MHz Cortex-M4 real-time processor. Variscite includes its SoM providing a variety of interfaces, including certified single-band 802.11 b/g/n or dual-band 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n, 4.2 Bluetooth/BLE, Gigabit Ethernet, dual USB2.0, CAN bus and LVDS. The VAR-SOM-MX8M-MINI is pin-compatible with the VAR-SOM Pin2Pin product family.

Variscite will continue to plan additional integration within the i.MX8 series modules.

For more information, visit variscite.com.

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Device Management
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Interface & I/O
Automotive
NVIDIA DRIVE Map, Hyperion Continue Road to Autonomous Vehicles at GTC 2022

March 25, 2022

MORE
Consumer
Matter Standard – the Future of Smart Home Design

March 24, 2022

MORE
Processing
Synopsys and Microsoft Launch First Broad-Scale EDA Cloud SaaS Solution

April 4, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
Tech Two-Steps: Trends in RTOS & Linux, APEC & the Silicon Hills

April 1, 2022

MORE