Variscite and Foundries.io Partner to Accelerate Development and Management of Secure IoT and Edge Devices

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

The new partnership will provide customers with a solution that quickens time to market while maintaining secure devices throughout the product lifecycle.

Variscite integrated its i.MX 8M Mini based System on Modules with Foundries.io's FoundriesFactory cloud-native DevOps service. The integration will further help customers in facilitating the development, deployment, and management of secure IoT and edge devices.

Foundries.io's open-source platform interfaces to any cloud with flexibility for hardware configurations and uses best industry practices for security and incremental OTA updates.

The solution comes with up to 1.8GHz Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 plus a 400MHz Cortex-M4 real-time processor. Variscite includes its SoM providing a variety of interfaces, including certified single-band 802.11 b/g/n or dual-band 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n, 4.2 Bluetooth/BLE, Gigabit Ethernet, dual USB2.0, CAN bus and LVDS. The VAR-SOM-MX8M-MINI is pin-compatible with the VAR-SOM Pin2Pin product family.

Variscite will continue to plan additional integration within the i.MX8 series modules.