Embedded Executive: Skip Ashton, Distinguished Engineer, Infineon
November 02, 2022
The ink is not yet dried on the Matter specification. Those in the know claim that this is one of the most important specifications to come across the electronics space in a long, long time, particularly for IoT devices makers. Are you in the know?
One expert who is up to speed on all the speeds and feeds is Skip Ashton, a Distinguished Engineer with Infineon Technologies, and he was my guest on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.