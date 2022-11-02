Embedded Executive: Skip Ashton, Distinguished Engineer, Infineon

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

The ink is not yet dried on the Matter specification. Those in the know claim that this is one of the most important specifications to come across the electronics space in a long, long time, particularly for IoT devices makers. Are you in the know?

One expert who is up to speed on all the speeds and feeds is Skip Ashton, a Distinguished Engineer with Infineon Technologies, and he was my guest on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT. More from Rich