Embedded Executive: Your Industrial Application Needs an Industrial MCU, Infineon

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

February 12, 2025

Industrial platforms come with a specific set of design criteria. And the term “industrial” can be quite ambiguous, running the gamut from power tools to manufacturing equipment. 

Obviously, there are different requirements within this range. 

When you’re choosing an MCU for this space, you had better understand what your specific requirements are. Making the wrong choice will likely have an impact on the efficiency of your end product, which could result in higher power consumption, less heat, and so on. To understand where a designer should start the MCU selection process, I spoke to Steve Tateosian, the Senior Vice President of Consumer, IoT, and Industrial MCUs at Infineon, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
