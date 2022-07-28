Semtech Releases LoRa Cloud Locator Cloud Service

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of Semtech

Semtech released its SaaS chip-to-Cloud service, LoRa Cloud Locator using Semtech's LoRa Cloud Modem & Geolocation services.

LoRa Cloud Locator includes built-in serverless technology and provides a straightforward end-to-end experience for customers wanting to assess LoRa Edge employed in various ecosystem trackers on a private or public LoRaWAN® network.

It is intended to work with trackers using Semtech's LoRa Edge LR-series chips. According to Semtech, “customers are able to view the tracker location on the map in typically less than 15 minutes.”

"Asset tracking is one of the most common use cases across industry verticals," said Karthik Ranjan, LoRa Cloud solutions and partnerships leader in Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "Whether it's tracking wheelchairs in a hospital, shopping carts in retail, pallets in supply chain, cattle in agriculture, or pets around a home, asset tracking can be found everywhere. Semtech's LoRa Cloud Locator is the fastest way for customers to easily see for themselves the benefits offered by purchasing trackers with LoRa Edge, provisioning them onto the application and seeing their location on the map."

Learn more about LoRa Cloud Locator here.