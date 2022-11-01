Turn Your Business Smart with IoT: CONTACT Software at the SPS 2022

Press Release

Utilizing the Digital Twin Elements for IoT enables the monitoring of machines and plants at any time and automates maintenance processes, service cases or spare parts orders. (© CONTACT Software) The Internet of Things and Process Automation enable companies to improve the efficiency of their core business and open up new business areas. At the SPS, CONTACT will demonstrate in various use cases how Elements for IoT supports companies to meet new requirements for quality, sustainability, service and safety in a flexible and fast way.

From November 8-10, 2022, the SPS - Smart Production Solution will take place in Nuremberg and will be expanded by the digital event platform "SPS on air". With around 1,100 exhibitors from all over the world, the SPS is the leading trade fair for the automation industry. It covers the entire spectrum of smart and digital automation - from simple sensors to intelligent solutions.

With Elements for IoT, CONTACT demonstrates how companies can utilize the Internet of Things and Process Automation to simplify their maintenance, reduce downtime, better organize staff, and accelerate their service. The IoT platform enables the end-to-end automation of data-driven processes – from manufacturing and the shopfloor all the way to service business.

An IoT demonstrator at the booth will show how easy this works. By creating a digital twin of their smartphone in Elements for IoT visitors can experience functions of the low-code platform, such as automated service processes and spare parts ordering. In various other live scenarios, the IoT and consulting experts showcase the opportunities of the software to implement Industry 4.0 and smart services end-to end in their business. Furthermore, visitors will be able to try out an augmented reality (AR) assistant system to see first-hand what added value AR offers workers in assembly and testing processes. The visit to CONTACT’s booth is topped off with a refreshing drink, prepared by a cocktail robot.

CONTACT Software is present at the smart production solution 2022 in hall 6 at booth 259. Free tickets to the SPS are available here.