Why Combo Antennas are Finding New Markets with Robust, Multi-Technology Connectivity

With new product launches and evolution of existing devices requiring multiple radios, smaller form factors, and greater device breadth, OEMs are increasingly challenged both at the design phase and when getting their products to market.

The majority of this market is made up of embedded antennas that are challenged to find space within devices that allows them to connect without interference but not all use cases face the same constraints.

Traditionally, an antenna would enable connectivity to one technology but now many more use case can justify adoption of combo antennas that combine multiple connectivity options in a single antenna. Bringing multiple types of connectivity into a single antenna is

a compelling attraction but cost and complexity have limited the potential of this market.

Combo antennas commonly bring together multiple capabilities offering from four to ten or more different antennas within a single unit. Although relatively complex to develop, combo antennas offer great simplicity for installers because only a single mounting is required.