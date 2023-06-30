Embedded Computing Design

DitchFlow Leverages Nordic for Land Irrigation Sensors

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 30, 2023

News

DitchFlow Leverages Nordic for Land Irrigation Sensors
Image Credit: DitchFlow

DitchFlow’s new land irrigation sensor leverages Nordic’s nRF9160 SiP integrated with a 64 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 application processor into relay sensors for data via LTE-M/NB-IoT to the cloud. Users can utilize remote notifications (email / text) when irrigation water reaches a specified level. The sensor can notify up to six individuals when triggered so decisions on water changes can be decided. “We realized cellular IoT was our best solution to ensure reliable connectivity,” says Mamer. “The level of integration and low power consumption were key elements in our decision to then employ the Nordic nRF9160 SiP in our Land Irrigation Sensor,” said  Ryan Mamer, Owner, DitchFlow

Incorporated into the SiP is a multimode LTE-M/NB-IoT modem for secure transmissions to the cloud via cellular or IoT network as well as an integrated RF Front End (RFFE). The solution decreases the need to walk around a field checking irrigation flow. Mamer continues, Thanks to the land Irrigation sensor, once the irrigator is notified, they can simply go to the ditch where the water is delivered and change the ‘set’ – taking away the human error associated with not knowing when the water will reach that specific point. In this sense the solution helps support sustainability goals by conserving fuel and saving time.”

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Processing
Security
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Digilent
Be Digilent With a Pocket-Sized AD3 Test & Measurement Device

June 28, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Wincomm
Wincomm Leverages Alder Lake for Medical Panel PCs

May 31, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Bluespec's New MCUX RISC-V Processor Allows Developers to Implement Custom Instructions and Add Accelerators to FPGAs and ASICs

June 28, 2023

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Axiado
Axiado Protects You With its AI-Driven Security Processors

June 23, 2023

MORE