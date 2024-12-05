Embedded Computing Design

Meet the AIROC™ CYW5551x Wi-Fi 66E +Bluetooth® 5.4 Combo Family

December 05, 2024

Video

Learn how the low-power, long-range AIROC™ CYW5551x Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth® combo delivers secure, reliable, high-quality connections for wearables, smart home, industrial and other form factor IoT applications. With the industry’s best transmit power and receiver sensitivity, and interference mitigation, see how this combo family helps your applications reliably operate over long ranges in congested environments.

Learn more: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/product/wireless-connectivity/airoc-wi-fi-plus-bluetooth-combos/wi-fi-6-6e-802.11ax/

IoT
Embedded Executive: Developing a Strategy To Manage Edge-to-Cloud Data, aicas

December 4, 2024

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: sureCore
New Cryogenic Memory IP from sureCore Enables Quantum Control Electronics Inside Cryostats

November 26, 2024

MORE
Security
Image Credit? Emproof
Emproof Nyx Enhances DDC-I Deos RTOS Against Threats

November 15, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Embedded Executive: Choosing Your Programming Language, AdaCore

November 27, 2024

MORE