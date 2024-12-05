Meet the AIROC™ CYW5551x Wi-Fi 66E +Bluetooth® 5.4 Combo Family

Learn how the low-power, long-range AIROC™ CYW5551x Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth® combo delivers secure, reliable, high-quality connections for wearables, smart home, industrial and other form factor IoT applications. With the industry’s best transmit power and receiver sensitivity, and interference mitigation, see how this combo family helps your applications reliably operate over long ranges in congested environments.

