PEAK-System’s New GPS Sensor Integrates Accelerometer, Gyroscope, and Magnetometer

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: PEAK-System PEAK-System Technik introduced its PCAN-GPS Pro FD, a flexible sensor designed to identify the position, orientation, and acceleration of matters. The solution is housed in an aluminum shell for deployments in harsh environments.

It supports a dual-core microcontroller (M7/M4), a magnetometer, a three-axis gyroscope, a three-axis accelerometer, and a u-blox NEO-M9N satellite receiver supporting GPS, Galileo, BeiDou, GLONASS, SBAS, and QZSS. It delivers satellite navigation analysis at update rates towards 25 Hz.



Data is communicated utilizing two parallel LEMO circular connectors over CAN 2.0 A/B (40 kbit/s to 1 Mbit/s) or CAN FD (40 kbit/s to 10 Mbit/s). Configuration of the PCAN-GPS Pro FD is managed with a USB-C employing the integrated Windows software.

For more information, visit peak-system.com.