Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies’ AIROC™ CYW55512 Wi-Fi & Bluetooth® Combo IC

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Smart homes, wearables, and small form-factor applications are confronted with meeting the versatility, energy efficiency, space constraints, and future-proof demands of today’s modern devices. In addition, these devices are also expected to provide seamless connectivity and performance with features like advanced, integrated wireless connectivity.

In a combined solution, Infineon Technologies’ CYW55512 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth® 5.4 single-chip combo supports the aforementioned applications and features, and more, in a cost-effective solution to meet everyday IoT connectivity needs.

The AIROC™ CYW55512 in Action

The CYW55512 is a Wi-Fi 6 solution that is a part of the company’s AIROC™ CYW55513/2/1 family of low-power, single-chip devices. To set the CYW55512 apart from the other devices in the family, the solution supports a 1x1 (single spatial stream) to maintain low power consumption and simplicity.

The CYW55512 solution supports both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands, a 20MHz channel width, and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax). Additional W-Fi 6 features include OFDMA, MU-MIMO, TWT, BSS Coloring, and DCM.

For connectivity, the single-chip combo supports STA and SoftAP connectivity modes, allowing the devices to connect to an existing network and/or act as an access point for other devices. The device also supports the SDIO and GSPI host interfaces for connecting the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo IC to the host processor, and the UART or SDIO shared with Wi-F for communication interfaces.

Bluetooth features consist of Bluetooth®/BLE 5.4, the latest Bluetooth standard, as well as Bluetooth A2DP, HFP Audio, and LE Audio profiles for audio streaming and communication and LE long-range, 2Mbps, Adv. extensions for range and data rates of Bluetooth Low-Energy.

Getting Started with the AIROC™ CYW55512

The CYW55512 combo IC solution enables power management via network offload power save features which offload tasks to reduce power consumption and extend battery life. The device also supports a -40 to +85C operating temperature range to further support advanced and reliable operation in a range of environments.

Finally, the solution provides security for the IoT devices with WPA2 and WPA3 security with advanced encryption methods, and secure boot, encryption, and authentication to ensure device and data integrity and confidentiality.

Additional Resources: