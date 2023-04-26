Semtech and Connected Development Launch New LoRa®-Based IoT Development Board and Reference Design

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

CAMARILLO, Calif. And Cary, NC -- Semtech Corporation and Connected Development are launching the new XCVR Development Board and Reference Design, based on Semtech’s LoRa® SX126x series, and integrating the LoRa® Sub-GHz Radio Transceiver to ease the design process and reduce time-to-market for building management, agriculture, supply chain, logistics, and industrial control markets.

Including comprehensive layout and schematic files from Connected Development, the XCVR Development Board will enable LoRa implementation into end-product designs, and the design includes software drivers compatible with numerous microcontroller vendors such as Nordic Semiconductor. The XCVR’s software examples include LoRa® Point to Point and LoRaWAN® (LoRaMAC-Node™ & LoRa Basics™ Modem) reference firmware for software development.

According to Robert Comanescu, Senior Director of the IoT Chips Business at Semtech, “Semtech's LoRa chipsets connect sensors to the Cloud and enable real-time communication of data and analytics that can be utilized to enhance efficiency and productivity. With the XCVR’s small form factor, production ready hardware design, firmware and dedicated support resources available through Symmetry Electronics, Mouser and Connected Development, we believe this platform will be ideal for customers currently developing LoRa-enabled wireless designs or considering a future wireless product on their roadmap.”

The XCVR Development Board and Reference Design with SX126x LoRa® Sub-GHz Radio Transceiver is available exclusively at Mouser Electronics and Symmetry Electronics.

