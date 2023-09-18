Unlocking the Future: Smart Locks Revolutionize Security and Convenience

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

In a world where technological innovation shapes our daily lives, the clunky jingle of keys may soon become a distant memory.

Companies like Infineon Technologies are spearheading groundbreaking advancements that redefine the way we secure our homes and spaces. Imagine a future where your mobile phone serves as a universal key, effortlessly opening doors with a touch. This remarkable leap is powered by contactless energy transfer and heralds a new era of convenience, security, and sustainability.

Trusted Security for Your Peace of Mind

In a world of smart homes, where convenience meets vulnerability, unprotected devices become prime prey for cyber attackers. Picture this: your front door lock, once a symbol of security, transformed into a potential gateway for data breaches and unauthorized entry. Unshielded smart home devices aren't just a risk; they're a ticking time bomb, waiting to unleash chaos. These seemingly innocuous devices, like smart door locks, are the perfect weapons for launching large-scale attacks, toppling entire server networks with the ferocity of a digital storm.

The cavalry? In this case, it’s hardware-based security—the indomitable fortress that shields your personal haven. No more flimsy software solutions; we're talking about an impregnable vault where sensitive data rests safely, untouchable by prying hands. But it doesn't stop there. With security solutions such as Infineon's OPTIGA™, smart home protection reaches new heights. From basic authentication to high-stakes fortifications, your home's defenses just got a massive upgrade. As smart homes evolve, your security should too—and hardware-based protection is the unbreakable key to unlocking that future.

High-Performance, Low-Power Solutions for a Truly Smart Home

Elevate your smart home and smart door locks with robust Bluetooth solutions, like Infineon's PSoC™ 63 - Bluetooth™ Low Energy (BLE) device, which offers both high performance and power efficiency. Combined with Infineon’s AIROC™ wireless connectivity products and PSoC™ microcontrollers, developers can create a secure high-performing, reliable, ultra-low-power smart door lock solution that delivers robust industry-leading performance.

Next-Level HMIs

Combined with the intuitive experience of a smartphone interface, smart door-lock solutions require next-level human machine interfaces (HMIs). Adding voice or facial recognition as a HMI, the knowledge and expertise needed to quickly integrate these seamless interfaces into your device only increases. Infineon’s deep expertise lets you create HMI solutions like touch control built with CAPSENSE™ or Face ID built upon XENSIV™ Time of Flight sensing technology to seamlessly enable next generation smart door lock solutions.

Highest Interoperability for a Seamless Experience

As the number of smart-home devices increases, interoperability between the different products, ecosystems and protocols gets messier. Emerging protocol standards like Matter solve this problem. As a member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance board, Infineon helps shape the Matter 1.1 specification and also supports Matter over Wi-Fi and Thread with its AIROC™ wireless connectivity portfolio, especially for smart door locks use case.

Contactless Energy Transfer: The Heart of the Revolution

The cornerstone of this advancement lies in contactless energy transfer. When activating the lock, your mobile phone is placed in direct proximity to it. Near-field communication (NFC) technology verifies the device's authorization to access the lock, bolstered by robust encryption protocols. Simultaneously, energy is seamlessly transferred to a capacitor, which orchestrates the lock's opening or closing. This harmonious dance between technology and convenience transforms the mundane act of unlocking a door into a seamless experience.

The Core: Power Plus Intelligence

At the heart of this inventive solution lies a programmable 32-bit ARM® Cortex®-M0 microcontroller, featuring an integrated NFC frontend. This dynamic core empowers the creation of miniature battery-less smart locks, minimizing components while maximizing efficiency. The inclusion of an integrated AES128 accelerator and a true random number generator enhances data security, ensuring encryption and decryption with minimal power consumption.

In Closing

The age of traditional keys is steadily fading into the past, making way for a future characterized by seamless connectivity and unparalleled convenience. Infineon's visionary solution stands as a testament to the limitless potential of technology, redefining the way we interact with locks and doors. As battery-free smart locks become the norm, our world becomes safer, more sustainable, and infinitely more connected. Embrace the future, where keys are relics of the past, and doors open at the touch of a screen. Learn more about Infineon’s smart door lock solutions.