VibroSense Reduces Vibration Data for Industry 4.0

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

March 30, 2023

News

Image Credit: POLYN

Tel Aviv, Israel. POLYN Technology delivers frameworks for trained neural network conversions to a neuromorphic chip for inference, and will introduce its VibroSense publicly at Hannover Messe April 17-21, in Booth С59, Hall 17. The VibroSense is a Tiny AI chip solution for monitoring vibration in sensor nodes for easier integration and improvement in the ROI and OPEX.

Eugene Zetserov, Vice President of Marketing for POLYN said, "The sensor node consumes a lot of electricity on vibration data transmission. Collecting data from many sensors requires considerable resources such as the sensor node itself, radio bandwidth, data processing and storage in the cloud.”

VibroSense brings customization, energy savings, and specific machine adaptation for a variety of devices on the same chip. It pulls pattern data from a raw signal that then only transmits data for classification at the next point of contact lowering the amount of sensor data transmitted to the cloud.

The solution offers a savings on operational energy and energy-harvesting designs. "VibroSense is the only analog neuromorphic solution on the market today that extracts vibration signal patterns at the sensor level. It not only saves IIoT network bandwidth and reduces total cost of ownership, it enables faster adaptation of predictive maintenance solutions, better performance and sustainability," Zetserov concluded.

To learn more about POLYN, visit https://polyn.ai/vibrosense/

