5G OI Lab Welcomes AT&T and Comcast, Plus 17 Startups

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: 5G OI Lab

Bellevue, Washington. 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab) is welcoming AT&T and Comcast to its innovation ecosystem. Additionally, 5G OI Lab has released the startups who will be joining its Batch #8 cohort, the largest yet with $313M raised and 17 new startups, adding to the total of 118 enterprises currently participating in the open environment.

“As evidenced by the 118 startups in our ecosystem, the combination of 5G and edge is unlocking a massive wave of collaborative innovation in Cloud, Edge and AI across every industry from agriculture and power generation to manufacturing, logistics and medicine,” says Jim Brisimitzis, Founder and General Partner of the 5G Open Innovation Lab. “We are thrilled to welcome AT&T and Comcast as founding partners to help drive our vision to bring industry experts together and, collectively, drive innovation into overlapping ecosystems. 5G and edge are new foundations that can be used to drive new business models and technology across segments and companies.”

Batch #8*

Airspace Golioth OneLayer ASOCS Headspin Orion Clevon Intuitive Robotics Pratexo Cumucore Kallipr Real Life Robotics Eridan Namla Reelables Expanso Nubix

“Collaboration is the key to innovation,” said Jay Cary, VP, Strategic Alliances, Corporate Strategy at AT&T. “As we continue forging ahead to realize 5G’s full potential, it is important to work with the nimble startup and innovation community so we can move faster and solve real-world technology challenges more holistically and effectively for our customers. We are excited to be part of that start-up thinking with the 5G Open Innovation Lab.”

“The cycle of innovation often begins in small companies where a new idea can challenge existing ones, and Comcast has had success taking risks and embracing these new ideas,” said Tom Nagel, SVP, Wireless Strategy at Comcast. “Engaging with the startup community through our own Lift Labs or with organizations like the 5G Open Innovation Lab is an important factor not only in our own efforts but to push the industry forward in exciting new ways.”

For more information, visit 5goilab.com.

*Editor's Note:

Airspace - At Airspace, we believe in the potential drones have to positively impact the ways in which we do business, deliver services, and respond to emergencies. In order for that to happen, drones need to be flown safely.

ASOCS - ASOCS provides a fully virtualized Private 5G Network solution, along with 5G Positioning Services for enterprises that require mission-critical, data-driven applications. ASOCS products are delivered on a scalable Software as a Service (SaaS) model.

Clevon- Clevon develops and manufactures autonomous robot carriers, making last-mile delivery more innovative, environmentally friendly and efficient

Cumucore - Cumucore is a light mobile core with Industry 4.0 specific feature set to enable affordable next-generation mobile private networks.

Eridan - Eridan is building the world's first digital sampling radio for 4G, 5G, and beyond.

Expanso - Expanso, building upon their open-source project Bacalhau, offers a platform for distributed compute. They orchestrate jobs to run where the data is generated and stored, providing a fast and secure solution for large-scale data processing.

Golioth - Golioth is uniquely positioned to enable custom IoT hardware to scale easily from one device to millions.

Headspin - HeadSpin enables testing and monitoring of mobile, web, audio/video applications in real-time with AI-based insights

Intuitive Robotics - Intuitive Robotics leverages cutting-edge technologies, including 5G, edge computing, computer vision AI, generative AI, IoT, data analytics, and cloud computing, to deliver innovative SaaS solutions capable of addressing complex challenges across diverse industries such as agriculture, renewable energies, oil and gas, mining, and public safety.

Kallipr - Kallipr are experts in remote monitoring IoT solutions that automate data generation at the extreme edge, allowing industries to increase operational efficiency, reduce operating costs and improve sustainability.

Namla - Namla Cloud provides a platform that allows companies of any size to automatically deploy & manage thousands of edges in the best-optimized way.

Nubix - Nubix is an edge native application platform that makes it easy to build, deploy and manage IoT and edge applications.

OneLayer - OneLayer provides zero trust security and full asset management capabilities to IoT and other devices connected to a private cellular network.

Orion Labs - Orion provides edge-optimized voice collaboration for frontline workers with encrypted, secure Push-to-Talk (PTT), location and media, and Voice AI Commands, Queries and Workflows for process automation.

Pratexo - Pratexo brings the benefits of hybrid and distributed cloud computing to the edge of power systems that drive the energy transition.

Real Life Robotics - Real Life Robotics is changing the way companies manage their labor. With our customizable cargo robotics platform, BUBs, we help clients fill the labor gap and focus their people on more value-added tasks.

Reelables - Reelables smart labels automate data collection with real-time visibility into supply chain operations and performance.

