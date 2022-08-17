Object Management Group Unified Architecture Framework Specification Now ISO/IEC Standard

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Object Management Group® (OMG®), an international technology standards organization, announced parts 1 and 2 of its Unified Architecture Framework® (UAF®) are now International Standards Organization/International Electrotechnical Commission (ISO/IEC) standards.

UAF helps developers represent enterprise architectures while also assisting stakeholders in focusing on specific areas of interest in the enterprise and retaining the big picture perspective. UAF meets the specific needs of operational, business, and systems-of-systems integration in industrial and commercial sectors, as well as defense organizations such as the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and the U.K. Ministry of Defense (MOD), among others.

Part 1 of the UAF specification is Domain Metamodel (DMM) — now the ISO/IEC 19540-1:2022 standard — which defines a framework's concepts, associations, and viewpoints. The UAF DMM forms the base of any UAF implementation.

Part 2 of the UAF specification is the Unified Architecture Framework Profile (UAFP) — now the ISO/IEC 19540-2:2022 standard — which specifies a UAF profile that practitioners can leverage to denote architectural model elements and organize them in a set of domains, model kinds, and view specifications (defined in the UAF DMM) to support end users in both defense and commercial industries.

For more information, visit the UAF specification from the OMG website. The DMM and UAFP are available for purchase here: ISO/IEC 19540-1:2022.