Embedded Computing Design

Object Management Group Unified Architecture Framework Specification Now ISO/IEC Standard

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 17, 2022

News

Object Management Group Unified Architecture Framework Specification Now ISO/IEC Standard

Object Management Group® (OMG®), an international technology standards organization, announced parts 1 and 2 of its Unified Architecture Framework® (UAF®) are now International Standards Organization/International Electrotechnical Commission (ISO/IEC) standards.

UAF helps developers represent enterprise architectures while also assisting stakeholders in focusing on specific areas of interest in the enterprise and retaining the big picture perspective. UAF meets the specific needs of operational, business, and systems-of-systems integration in industrial and commercial sectors, as well as defense organizations such as the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and the U.K. Ministry of Defense (MOD), among others.

Part 1 of the UAF specification is Domain Metamodel (DMM) — now the ISO/IEC 19540-1:2022 standard — which defines a framework's concepts, associations, and viewpoints. The UAF DMM forms the base of any UAF implementation.

Part 2 of the UAF specification is the Unified Architecture Framework Profile (UAFP) — now the ISO/IEC 19540-2:2022 standard — which specifies a UAF profile that practitioners can leverage to denote architectural model elements and organize them in a set of domains, model kinds, and view specifications (defined in the UAF DMM) to support end users in both defense and commercial industries.

For more information, visit the UAF specification from the OMG website. The DMM and UAFP are available for purchase here: ISO/IEC 19540-1:2022.

Subscribe

More from Taryn

Categories
Open Source - Board & System Standards
Automotive
TTTech Auto Strengthens Relations to Carmakers and Partners in South Korea with Local Office

August 17, 2022

MORE
Industrial
Premio Adds AMD Ryzen Embedded Processors to its Portfolio of Industrial-Grade Single Board Computers

August 15, 2022

MORE
IoT
Quectel Announces New Generation SC200E LTE Smart Module Series to Power High-Demand AIoT Applications

August 16, 2022

MORE
Security
Beyond TÜV: A Path to High-Criticality Tool Qualification

August 16, 2022

MORE