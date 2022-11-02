Embedded Computing Design

Concurrent Technologies Launches its System Oriented Solution, Vulcan

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

November 02, 2022

Image Provided by Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent released its SOSAtm Technical Standard, Vulcan. It is centered around the 3U VPX form factor for VPX projects leveraging Intel PIC with support for 100G Ethernet and PCIe Gen 4.

The Vulcan can have four conduction-cooled and four air cooled Intel PICs for an array of flexible configurations for specific application needs.

Brent Salgat, President of Concurrent Technologies Inc, says,“It is an exciting time at Concurrent Technologies as we continue developing and evolving our Systems-based product portfolio to meet the bespoke requirements of our envelope-pushing clients.”

For more information on the Vulcan, visit gocct.com.

