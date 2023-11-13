Mouser New Product of the Week: Arduino UNO REV 4 Boards

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Arduino microcontroller development boards are one of the most popular solutions among DIY developers, students, and hobbyists/maker pros who are dabbling in and/or seriously pursuing electronics and programming projects like prototyping, IoT, embedded systems, DIY electronics, and simple learning and education pursuits.

The Arduino UNO REV 4 Boards are available in two versions, the UNO R4 Wi-Fi and the UNO R4 Minima, and powered by the Renesas RA4M1 32-bit Arm Cortex-M4 processor. Both versions are ideal for a wide range of applications including the aforementioned projects, in addition to wearable technology, automation and control, home automation, audio and music projects, environmental monitoring, and more.

Arduino UNO R4 Wi-Fi (left) and the Arduino UNO R4 Minima (right).

The Arduino UNO REV 4 Boards in Action

The Arduino UNO R4 Wi-Fi supports an ESP32-S3 Wi-Fi module (ESP32-S3-MINI-1-N8) for built-in wireless communication, Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, neural network support, security, and more. Both the Arduino UNO R4 Wi-Fi and the Arduino UNO R4 Minima provide 256 kB flash, 32 kB SRAM, and 8 kB of EEPROM, in addition to an operating voltage of 5 V.

The peripheral and communication features are the same amongst the two boards with Capacitive Touch Sensing Unit (CTSU), a USB 2.0 full-speed module (USBFS), 14-bit ADC and 12-bit DAC, and an operational amplifier (OPAMP). For communication, the boards support one UART (pin D0, D1), one SPI (pin D10-D13, ICSP header), one I2C (pin A4, A5, SDA, SCL), and one CAN (pin D4, D5, external transceiver is required).

The UNO R4 Minima is the more cost-effective option of the two, with slightly less features. However, the Minima is equipped with a variety of pins:

14x digital pins (GPIO), D0-D13

6x analog input pins (ADC), A0-A5

6x PWM pins: D3,D5,D6,D9,D10,D11

Getting Started with the Arduino UNO REV 4 Boards

If you’re familiar with the UNO R3, both of the UNO REV 4 solutions maintain the same form factor and compatibility for existing shields and accessories. Users’ existing projects and shields can be ported simply to the board using the ecosystem for the Arduino UNO.

Per the company, most of the libraries are compatible out-of-the-box, while those being ported will be tracked on a web page to inform users about alternatives.

For a closer look at the UNO R4 Wi-Fi and the UNO R4 Minima development boards, check out the video below:

Additional Resources: