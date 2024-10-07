Mouser New Product of the Week: STMicroelectronics’ STEVAL-PDETECT1 Presence Detection Evaluation Kit

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

A growing presence of smart applications like security systems, home automation, smart lighting, smart lockers, and most IoT applications can detect human presence in various environments. As these devices increase in demand, so will their ability to perform the function above with minimal power consumption while also maintaining user privacy.

The STMicroelectronics STEVAL-PDETECT1 Presence Detection Evaluation Kit is designed for low-power environments, featuring three high-performance sensors, infrared radiation measurement, multizone time-of-flight ranging, and precise light detection. The kit is also designed to minimize false triggers through multisensor technology and support up to three add-on boards in a daisy-chain configuration for expanded coverage.

The STEVAL-PDETECT1 Presence Detection Evaluation Kit in Action

STMicroelectronics’ STEVAL-PDETECT1 is designed as an advanced add-on solution for the STWIN.box for human presence detection applications. Although not included, the kit is fully compatible with the STEVAL-STWINBX1 (STWIN.box) and supports integration into existing sensor systems and applications.

The contents of the STEVAL-PDETECT1 kit include the STEVAL-PDETCS1 Board which acts as the core of the kit. The board supports three key sensor products:

VD6283TX ambient light sensor

VL53L8CX FlightSense sensor

STHS34PF80 infrared sensor for motion and presence detection

The evaluation kit also includes the following:

TMOS Long-Range Fresnel Lens (TMOS63-10) which enables infrared performance, and supports the sensor’s ability to detect presence and movement over a long range.

Plastic Case for TMOS63-10 Fresnel Lens, an enclosure designed to protect the Fresnel lens in various environments.

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Cover Glass (IR136C0-IC09-A066), is a glass cover for the ToF sensor to support the accuracy and performance of distance measurements.

STEVAL-FLTCB03 Flex Cable, a flexible connector cable that links the sensors and board for flexibility in positioning and installation.

Getting Started with STMicroelectronics’ STEVAL-PDETECT1

The STEVAL-PDETECT1 kit includes a preconfigured data logging application, supporting the quick retrieval of testing and evaluating sensor data, and the capture and analysis of key metrics.

For a closer look at the STEVAL-PDETECT1 evaluation kit, check out a video from the company below:

Additional Resources