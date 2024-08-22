Seeed Studio Introduced its Thumb Size XIAO RA4M1 Integrating Renesas' RA4M1 Chip

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Seeed Studio Seeed Studio released its thumb size XIAO RA4M1 integrating Renesas' RA4M1 chip (32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 MCU up to 48 MHz with FPU) into the classic XIAO form factor. Features include 256KB Flash, 32KB SRAM, 8KB EEPROM, a USB 2.0 connector, reset and boot buttons, 3 LEDs, a 14-bit A/D converter, a 12-bit D/A converter, and a CAN BUS interface. The XIAO RA4M1 carries the same processor as the Arduino Uno R4.

"Seeed Studio has been pioneering open-source hardware solutions that empower developers worldwide. We're excited for this latest collaboration, embedding our powerful RA4M1 Arm Cortex-M4 MCU into their signature XIAO Series Dev Boards. We look forward to seeing what new and exciting edge and TinyML applications the developer community creates with this tiny, thumb-sized board," says Brad Rex, Senior Director of System Solutions at Renesas.

The MCU is supported by an open and flexible ecosystem concept, the Flexible Software Package (FSP), built on FreeRTOS, and can utilize other RTOSes and middleware.

Key Features:

Microcontroller:

Powered by the Renesas RA4M1, 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 MCU, 48 MHz with FPU, 256 KB of Flash memory and 32 KB of SRAM

Highlighted Onboard Resources:

One 4-bit ADC, 12-bit DAC, CAN BUS, USB 2.0, onboard RGB LED

Expanded IOs:

19 GPIOs

Efficient Power Design:

4 operating modes, power consumption as low as 45μA in deep sleep, supports lithium battery charge management

Software Compatibility:

Complete compatibility with Arduino IDE

Hardware Compatibility:

Displays, LED matrices, Grove modules, CAN Bus, Vision AI sensors, and mmWave sensors

Security:

Built-in hardware encryption, secure boot, key storage

For more information, visit seeedstudio.com.