Git-ing Started in the World of Agile and DevOps Hardware Development

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design By Embedded Insiders

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re exploring a new world of hardware. More specifically, a software-based platform for hardware revision control and collaboration. It’s basically the new Github for hardware engineers and it’s called AllSpice, and co-founder Kyle Dumont is giving us a peak inside the Git-style platform.

Next, I’ll take you through some interesting updates surrounding 5G technology. There’s a current divide between 5G SA, which uses the 5G NR access network on a brand new 5G network core, and 5G Advanced, the next stage of 5G. But interestingly enough, today’s mobile network operators aren’t ready for either.

But first, Brandon and Rich discuss … yup you’ve guessed it, more chips. Except this time they’re talking about a different kind of chip deficit. Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD are some of America’s top chip sellers. But spoiler, some foreign countries may not be customers anymore.

