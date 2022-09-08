Embedded Computing Design

Git-ing Started in the World of Agile and DevOps Hardware Development

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

By Embedded Insiders

September 08, 2022

Git-ing Started in the World of Agile and DevOps Hardware Development

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re exploring a new world of hardware. More specifically, a software-based platform for hardware revision control and collaboration. It’s basically the new Github for hardware engineers and it’s called AllSpice, and co-founder Kyle Dumont is giving us a peak inside the Git-style platform.

 

Next, I’ll take you through some interesting updates surrounding 5G technology. There’s a current divide between 5G SA, which uses the 5G NR access network on a brand new 5G network core, and 5G Advanced, the next stage of 5G. But interestingly enough, today’s mobile network operators aren’t ready for either.

But first, Brandon and Rich discuss … yup you’ve guessed it, more chips. Except this time they’re talking about a different kind of chip deficit.  Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD are some of America’s top chip sellers. But spoiler, some foreign countries may not be customers anymore. 

Tune In.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

