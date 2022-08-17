Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Richard Barry, Senior Principal Engineer for IoT. AWS

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

August 17, 2022

What RTOS dominates the embedded space? Your first guess might be Linux, but you would be wrong, by a wide margin. FreeRTOS is the winner.

If you’re wondering how and why FreeRTOS came to be, this is the podcast for you. Today i'm speaking with the RTOS’s original creator, Richard Barry. Richard is now part of Amazon Web Services (AWS), but he is still leading the charge for FreeRTOS. Hear how it came about, and where Richard thinks it’s going on this this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

