Embedded Executive: Richard Barry, Senior Principal Engineer for IoT. AWS

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

What RTOS dominates the embedded space? Your first guess might be Linux, but you would be wrong, by a wide margin. FreeRTOS is the winner.

If you’re wondering how and why FreeRTOS came to be, this is the podcast for you. Today i'm speaking with the RTOS’s original creator, Richard Barry. Richard is now part of Amazon Web Services (AWS), but he is still leading the charge for FreeRTOS. Hear how it came about, and where Richard thinks it’s going on this this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.