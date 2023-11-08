CAST and Ubilite Team-Up at the RISC-V Summit

RISC-V Summit, Santa Clara, California. According to CAST, Ubilite, Inc. has licensed a RISC-V IP core for its next generation of Wi-Fi chipsets with an ultra-low power consumption rivaling Bluetooth Low Energy. Peter Gammel, Chief Executive Officer, Ubilite said, “We expect the RISC-V processor core we’ve licensed from CAST to help us maintain — and extend — the advantages of our low-power Wi-Fi SoCs over competing IoT products.”