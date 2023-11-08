Embedded Computing Design

CAST and Ubilite Team-Up at the RISC-V Summit

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 08, 2023

News

RISC-V Summit, Santa Clara, California. According to CAST, Ubilite, Inc. has licensed a RISC-V IP core for its next generation of Wi-Fi chipsets with an ultra-low power consumption rivaling Bluetooth Low Energy. Peter Gammel, Chief Executive Officer, Ubilite said, “We expect the RISC-V processor core we’ve licensed from CAST to help us maintain — and extend — the advantages of our low-power Wi-Fi SoCs over competing IoT products.”

Ubilite’s UBI206 Wi-Fi chip is ideal for battery-powered components that transmit a significant amount of data wirelessly utilizing a Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n radio, media access controller (MAC), power management unit (PMU), memories, and a network application processor

For more information, visit cast-inc.com and ubilite.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

