RISC-V Summit Europe Embracing the Inevitable

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: RISC-V

Barcelona, Spain. RISC-V International will be highlighting the latest RISC-V innovations across industry and the research community during the first ever RISC-V Summit Europe. The summit will be in Barcelona during the 5th and 9th of June 2023.

“The RISC-V community is thriving in Europe with a strong culture of contribution and collaboration that we look forward to showcasing at the event,” said Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International. “By working together, RISC-V members are accelerating innovation and seizing global opportunities across the compute spectrum, proving that RISC-V is truly inevitable.”

The event will demonstrate a new array of solutions and present research centered on the RISC-V open standard instruction set architecture (ISA). Focused areas will include automotive, high-performance compute, space, and more, all pushing Europe to the new age of computing.

RISC-V International acknowledges Europe as a central part of its success. A third of RISC-V’s community is established in Europe. “The RISC-V community is thriving in Europe with a strong culture of contribution and collaboration that we look forward to showcasing at the event,” Redmond continued.

For a better look inside RISC-V, read our RISC-V Road to embedded world 2023.

(Sponsorship Opportunities: The RISC-V Summit Europe will be a great opportunity for members of the ecosystem to engage with the broader community. There are three levels of sponsorship packages with a range of prices, with benefits that include speaking opportunities, promotional opportunities, exhibition space, and conference passes. A la carte opportunities are also available. Secure your sponsorship at https://riscv-europe.org/sponsoring.html)