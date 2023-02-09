The Road to embedded world '23: San Francisco, California, GitHub

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

A great resource for industry, GitHub will be at embedded world 2023 in Hall 4 booth 4-501a showcasing how it empowers developers across any industry to do the best work of their lives.

You’re likely familiar with GitHub as the home of open source software. In fact, you may be familiar with projects like Home Assistant, TDEngine, and several other open source projects that focus on the Internet of Things.

There are many startups, businesses and enterprises using GitHub for their daily development, from end-to-end development lifecycle. GitHub can take you through the plan, code, build, test, release, deploy, operate, and monitor stages of your development lifecycle on one integrated platform.

Don't fly solo

Developers use GitHub Copilot to code faster, focus on business logic over boilerplate, and do what matters most, building great software. With GitHub Copilot for Business generally available, you can use AI to improve your developer experience, increase productivity and satisfaction, and accelerate innovation.

Dev environments on any machine

Stop wasting time fixing broken dev environments and spend more time writing code. You can spin up fully configured dev environments in the cloud within seconds by using GitHub Codespaces. GitHub reduced setup time from days, to 45 minutes, to seconds.

Accelerate delivery

Developers creating IoT software use a complex stack that needs to be custom built into their CI/CD platform. You can automate every step of your pipeline with powerful, flexible CI/CD processes native to GitHub. GitHub revolutionized IoT software development by making Arm Development tools (Arm cross-compiler and Arm Virtual Hardware) natively available inside GitHub Actions cloud hosted runners to create an efficient CI workflow.

Scale secure automation

Security is at the core of everything at GitHub, and it is empowering developers to build secure software faster. When you're busy building the next great thing, you don't want to worry about the security of your data. Stay ahead of security issues, leverage the security community’s expertise, and use open source securely.

